‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Talks Hunter Biden’s “Laptop From Hell”, Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ Cameo And Low Bar For Trump’s “Best Behavior”

As John Oliver pointed out on Last Week Tonight, it’s, as usual, been a busy week especially with the events leading up to last Thursday night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In particular, he focused on Trump’s wild week that has contributed to an even wilder October.

In addition to testing positive for COVID-19, news about Trump’s questionable tax records have been hovering over him — and this includes the recent findings of an unknown bank account in China. All of this has been offset by FBI’s possession of texts and emails from what Trump referred to as Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”.

The text messages and emails chronicle some of Hunter Biden’s business dealings but as Oliver points out, there are a lot of red flags including the fact that the New York Post reporter who wrote it did not put his name on it and, the biggest red flag of all, Rudy Giuliani served as the conduit to the press for this story. Just last year, White House flagged Giuliani as a target of a Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump.

Oliver said that Giuliani’s ability to spot fraudulent information is at best, “not great”. He’s so “technologically illiterate” he has butt-dialed a reporter and left a voicemail more than once and uploaded footage of himself mocking Asians on YouTube. Just this week, he made a cameo in the latest Borat sequel where he was seen helping a young woman (who is playing 15 years old in the movie) take her microphone off. In the same scene, it appears that Giuliani putting his hands down his pants.

“Any information that Giuliani is passing on should be treated with extreme caution,” said Oliver.

This was all a lead up to Thursday night’s debate, which many reporters found as a relief. One reporter commented that it was a “spirited yet civil” while another mentioned, “no one set themselves on fire”. Oliver commented that, based on the first debate, the bar was set low.

Even so, Trump continued to just spout out misinformation, saying that the country is “rounding the corner” when it comes to the coronavirus (which we are not) and said that wind turbines kill all the birds (which they don’t). Trump also responded to Biden’s climate policy with “if you had no window, it would be a lovely thing” — which Oliver just called a “weird thing to say”.

Then Trump said that he was “the least racist person” in the room. Oliver immediately commented, “That is strange for multiple reasons.” The biggest reason was that his family was literally in the room. “He is effectively throwing them under the bus,” Oliver quipped.

Oliver goes on to say that when people say that Trump was on his “best behavior” on Thursday night, it’s actually true. He punctuates that by saying, “His best behavior is still absolutely appalling because even when the bar is so low to be virtually nonexistent …the unshakable fact is unless you set the bar at ‘nobody caught fire’ Trump will always find a way to disappoint.”