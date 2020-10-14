‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Comedy To End With Season 9 On Fox

Last Man Standing is coming to an end, again.

The Fox comedy will end with its upcoming ninth season, which will premiere on the network in January.

The move means that the Tim Allen-fronted series will have run for 194 episodes when it ends with its ninth season being ordered for 21 episodes.

It marks the second time that the sitcom has come to an end; the show, which is produced by 20th Television, ran for six seasons on ABC and was axed in 2017. Fox, which at the time was part of the same corporation as the studio that made it, picked it up for a seventh season that premiered in September 2018.

Last Man Standing is currently Fox’s only returning live-action comedy. The network has straight-to-series comedy series Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Bialik and Jim Parsons, launching in midseason and is still planning to film pilots including Pivoting and This Country.

Deadline understands that the show will start filming season nine this week.

Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who usually finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter, Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter, Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson, Jonathan Adams as the Baxters’ neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee, Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate.

The show, which was created by Jack Burditt, is showrun by Kevin Abbott, who exec proudces alongside Allen, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” said Allen. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” added Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

“Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers,” added 20th Television President Carolyn Cassidy. “The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks and the undeniable charisma of its stars, led by Tim Allen, Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo.”