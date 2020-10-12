‘Landscapers’ Director Will Sharpe Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from securing a directing gig on HBO/Sky drama Landscapers, actor and director Will Sharpe has signed with UTA.

Sharpe, who is replacing Alexander Payne in the four-part Sister-produced crime drama, has signed with the agency in all areas.

In addition to directing – he also helmed Channel 4 comedy Flowers that starred Olivia Colman – he is an actor and recently starred in Netflix/BBC drama Giri/Haji, where he played Rodney Yamaguchi, a charismatic half-Japanese, half-British rent boy and drug addict living in London.

On the feature side, he is currently in post-production on Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. His first feature Black Pond, which he also co-wrote, came out in 2011 and he was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category.

He will continue to represented by the UK’s Sue Latimer at ARG Talent and Humphrey Elles-Hill at Independent Talent Group.