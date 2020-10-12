Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Production “All Normal” At CBS Studio Center Despite Protests Blocking Traffic; LAPD On The Scene

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Eyeing Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Reteam, Paramount Sets Helmers Adam & Aaron Nee For 'Lost City Of D'

Read the full story

‘Landscapers’ Director Will Sharpe Signs With UTA

Will Sharpe
Courtesy of Will Sharpe

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from securing a directing gig on HBO/Sky drama Landscapers, actor and director Will Sharpe has signed with UTA.

Sharpe, who is replacing Alexander Payne in the four-part Sister-produced crime drama, has signed with the agency in all areas.

In addition to directing – he also helmed Channel 4 comedy Flowers that starred Olivia Colman – he is an actor and recently starred in Netflix/BBC drama Giri/Haji, where he played Rodney Yamaguchi, a charismatic half-Japanese, half-British rent boy and drug addict living in London.

On the feature side, he is currently in post-production on Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. His first feature Black Pond, which he also co-wrote, came out in 2011 and he was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category.

He will continue to represented by the UK’s Sue Latimer at ARG Talent and Humphrey Elles-Hill at Independent Talent Group.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad