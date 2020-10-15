‘L.A.’s Finest’ Canceled By Spectrum After 2 Seasons

Spectrum has opted not to order a third season of cop drama L.A.’s Finest, an offshoot from the Bad Boys movie franchise headlined by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, I have learned.

The decision comes a little over a month after the show’s second season launched on the platform. Spectrum had no comment.

Season 2 was originally scheduled to premiere on June 8, but was pushed to September amid the George Floyd protests against police brutality. All 13 episodes were released at once on September 9 as a weekly air pattern for Season 1.

The first season of L.A.’s Finest is currently airing on Fox, which acquired the series for its fall schedule that was impacted by the pandemic-related production shutdown. It got off to a solid ratings start though the numbers have slipped since.

L.A’s Finest, from creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer TV and 2.0 Entertainment, originated as an NBC pilot. After it did not go to series, studio Sony Pictures TV found a new home for it at Spectrum as the service’s first original series. It had a strong launch, earning a second-season renewal.

The series followed Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and left her complicated past to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd was forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle was masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

Pam Veasey served as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series alongside Margolis and Sonnier. Union and Alba also executive produced alongside 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, as well as Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone. Anton Cropper, who directed six episodes, including the pilot and the finale, also was an executive producer.