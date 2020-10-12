L.A. Lakers Defeat Miami Heat To Win 17th Championship In NBA’s Most Challenging Year

Fireworks can be heard in the distance as the city of Los Angeles celebrated the L.A. Lakers’s win over the Miami during game six of the NBA finals. The Lakers extinguished the heat 106-90, to nab their 17th championship and their first with NBA superstar LeBron James, who was also named NBA Finals MVP. The Lakers’ 17th championship matches the Boston Celtics for most championships won in the NBA.

The big win comes after one of the most — if not the most — strangest. challenging and emotional years ever for the NBA. A season that saw the NBA in turmoil with China, the unexpected and tragic passing of L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, a worldwide pandemic, Black Lives Matters protests of injustice stemming from the death of George Floyd and a truncated schedule in an Orlando, Florida “bubble” that banned most spectators ended with the championship by the Lakers,

Tonight’s victory was the first title for the Lakers since the 2009-10 season. The win further cements James’s as a legend in the NBA (if he weren’t already one in league). James has now won four NBA titles with three different teams. It is his 10th title game appearance. James signed with the Lakers in July 2018.