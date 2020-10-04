L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 17 New Deaths And 1,062 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday that 17 more people died from coronavirus overnight, with 1,062 new cases reported. Across all areas of L.A. County, it brings the total to 273,638 cases and 6,642 deaths since the outbreak began.

This week the L.A. County Department of Public Health saw a steady rate of hospitalizations after seeing them decline significantly for weeks.

L.A. County is seeing the lowest average number of hospitalizations per day. This week they averaged 717 a day.

Of the 2,700,000 available testing results, L.A. County is still seeing a 9% positivity rate.

As of today, there are 698 confirmed cases of hospitalization and 29% of those are confirmed cases are in the ICU.

The County’s daily case numbers show that community transmission is still widespread. In order to continue our path to recovery, COVID-19 cases must come down.

Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement: “Our recovery journey depends on the decisions we each make every day about how to avoid transmitting the virus. We are witnessing firsthand in Washington D.C. how very easy it is for this virus to infect dozens of people in a very short time when individuals are not wearing face coverings, distancing and/or quarantining. Weekends are typically a time where we go out and enjoy time outdoors; please remember to take all precautions, avoid crowds and proceed with the knowledge that each of us is capable at any moment of becoming infected and infecting others.”