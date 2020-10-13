L.A. Comic-Con Officially Canceled, Sets New Dates For 2021

As expected, L.A. Comic-Con has been canceled. The confab which was set to have a hybrid event of in-person and virtual programs was initially set for December 11-13 has shifted to September 24-26, 2021.

The announcement was made on the L.A. Comic-Con site. “Last week on Oct. 7, Gov. Newsom finally gave an update on reopening plans for theme parks, which most people thought would precede event and convention guidelines,” the site said. “In his announcement, the Governor said he had decided NOT to provide reopening guidelines yet for theme parks, and by extension, events. Without guidelines, there is no way for LA County, the City, or event organizers like us to know if the plans and changes we made to be safe will be right, or enough. So with that new direction from the State, we are rescheduling.”

At the end of September, L.A. Comic-Con organizers announced that they would be selling tickets to their in-person event. Initially, organizers said safety was their top concern and that if the in-person component of the confab happened, all attendees would be required to wear a facemask and all cleaning guidelines from the Los Angeles County and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will be followed before, in between and after all sessions. They said that if the L.A. Department of Public Health does not approve the event, organizers will pull the plug on the in-person event — and they did.

Shortly after the announcement, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gave updates on where the state’s counties are in terms of the four-tier reopening system, which includes widespread (purple), substantial (red), moderate (orange) and minimal (yellow). When asked about L.A. Comic-Con, he said that the event was “inconsistent” when it came to state guidance and was “premature” in a county like Los Angeles which was, at the time, is in the purple tier.

Organizers say that they will honor a 100% rollover and refund guarantee to all tickets sold. In addition, all talent for the 2020 event will roll over to the 2021 confab.