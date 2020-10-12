Kyle Chandler Joins Jason Momoa In Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler is set to join the cast of the Netflix pic Slumberland with Francis Lawrence directing. Chernin Entertainment is producing with Jason Momoa, Chris O’Dowd and Marlow Barkley also on board to star.

While the film is taking influences from Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, plot details are being kept under wraps.

Netflix declined comment.

Chandler soon will be seen starring in Netflix’s The Midnight Skywas , directed by George Clooney. He most recently seen in Legendary’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the Hulu miniseries Catch-22, which Clooney co-directed and appears in.

He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gersh.

