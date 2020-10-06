‘Kung Fu’: Tony Chung Joins the CW Reboot Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Chung (Hours of Operation) is set as a series regular opposite Olivia Liang in Kung Fu, the CW’s reimagining with a female lead of the 1970s David Carradine-starring TV series, from Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Berens and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Kim and inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, in the new Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin and is now targeting her.

Chung will play Dennis Soong, the beloved son of the wealthy Soong family, Althea’s fiancé Dennis is coasting on being the hot and popular guy after growing out of his nerdy high school “mathlete” persona. He’s breezed through his 20s on his effortless charm, good looks and money, making him the perfect trophy husband for Althea. Dennis is utterly besotted by Althea, and he sees only smooth sailing ahead. But clashes between their families (and a few of their own long-buried secrets) threaten to ruin their perfect engagement… and to tear them apart on their way to the altar.

In addition to Liang, Chung joins previously cast Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Vanessa Kai.

Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Berlanti, Schechter, Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Chung is repped by Innovative Artists.