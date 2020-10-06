Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering’s Jane Doe Films Elevates Ryan Mazie To VP Development And Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s Jane Doe Films have promoted Ryan Mazie as VP of Development and Communications.

Mazie – who has been serving as a consultant for the Oscar lauded Jane Doe Films over the past two years and as a co-producer on their acclaimed doc On The Record – is being tasked with spearheading the development and production of film and television projects, scripted and non-scripted, in multiple formats for the company.

In addition to his duties as VP of Development, Mazie will continue his role in strategizing communication and awards strategy around Jane Doe’s titles. Mazie was responsible for spearheading campaigns for Jane Doe with Netflix’s The Bleeding Edge and HBO Max’s On The Record. On the Record made a big splash back in January with its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

Dick and Ziering have expanded their footprint into docuseries in their recently announced project Not So Pretty for HBO Max. The project will take to task the trillion-dollar beauty, cosmetic, and personal care industry on the hidden dangers within products consumers use every day without questioning.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Ryan’s skills, acumen and show biz savvy taking on more responsibilities here at Jane Doe,” say Dick & Ziering, “We know that with Ryan helping us we will be able to expand our output without sacrificing rigor, ambition or quality. It’s incredibly exciting to have him as an even more integral part of our team!”

“Working with Kirby and Amy on their fantastic original projects that have inspired direct change has been the most rewarding work experience of my life,” says Mazie, “It has been inspiring to see the incredible growth at their company since first working with them and I’m excited to take on greater responsibilities as they continue to bring their first-rate brand of investigative entertainment to new formats and audiences.”

Others at Jane Doe Films include their in-house producing team of award-winning investigative producer Amy Herdy and producer Jamie Rogers.

Prior to joining Jane Doe Films, Mazie worked as a publicity consultant for dozens of awards and general release campaigns under his eponymous company. Mazie began his career working at several companies including Focus Features and Chasen & Company.

Dick and Ziering were Oscar nominated in the 2013 feature documentary category for The Invisible War about the epidemic of rape of soldiers within the US military.

Their movie The Hunting Ground also earned an Oscar nomination for Lady Gaga and Diane Warren’s song “Til It Happens to You”.