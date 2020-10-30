‘Kim Possible’ Star Christy Carlson Romano Launches Podcast; Caroline Giuliani Among Guests

EXCLUSIVE: Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced the titular character in Disney Channel’s Kim Possible, and her husband Brendan Rooney have launched a podcast interview series and have set Rudy Giuliani’s daughter Caroline as one of the first guests.

The pair have teamed with podcast studio Paradiso to launch Burn The Curtain, which will feature interviews with celebrities, dealing with success as well as post-stardom struggles and other issues.

Carlson Romano also starred in Disney’s Even Stevens and has a digital cooking show, Bucket List Bistro, on Hulu and Fox’s YouTube Channel. Still remembered as “that girl who was on that Disney show”, she bounced back from substance abuse, found purpose, got married and started a family and now she wants to talk about it.

Romano and Rooney will ask their guests everything from how they got started, how they achieved success, post-stardom struggles, balancing careers and families, and getting thrust back into the spotlight, not always by choice or for the best reasons.

Rudy Giuliani’s liberal daughter Caroline Giuliani will discuss the aftermath of her interview with Vanity Fair and her strained relationship with her father and brother, while actress Jodie Sweetin opening up about her experience as a childhood star and her battles with addiction.

The podcast is executive produced by Emi Norris and produced by Brandon Fibbs for Paradiso, which was founded by former Canal Plus exec Lorenzo Benedetti, former Konbini CCO Louis Daboussy and Benoit Dunaigre, ex head of audio at Havas in September 2019.

Romano is repped by LINK Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency, and Rooney is repped by Circle of Confusion.