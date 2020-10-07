KiKi Layne & Gemma Chan Join New Line And Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde is building quite the ensemble as KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan have rounded out the cast of the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling that Wilde is directing. They join Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine with Wilde also having a supporting role in the film. Layne replaces Dakota Johnson, who had a scheduling conflict with the new Maggie Gyllenhaal film that she is currently shooting.

Although little is known about the movie’s plot, Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

New Line won Don’t Worry Darling in a highly competitive situation that saw up to 18 bidders vying for the project. The project is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing the film alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Layne had her breakout role in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and most recently was seen in the Netflix summer hit movie The Old Guard. She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

Best known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians, Chan is a fan favorite of Marvel fans appearing first in Captain Marvel and is set to star in the upcoming Eternals pic bowing in 2021. She is repped by WME, M88 and Independent Talent Group.