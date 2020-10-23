Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Sets First Stand-Up Special With ‘Affion Crockett: Mirror II Society’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart’s comedy brand and entertainment platform Laugh Out Loud has set their very first original hour-long solo stand-up special with Affion Crockett: Mirror II Society. The special will debut on the LOL Network streaming as well as audio channels on November 13. This expands the brand’s stand-up comedy programming which includes its Comedy in Color stand-up showcase series.

Mirror II Society comes from the titular Affion Crockett (The Wedding Ringer, Pixels, A Haunted House) and marks his first long-form special. Crockett will serve up jokes and physical humor as he dives into his hilarious experiences growing up as a dancer, coming to grips with getting older, relationships, politics and more.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be the first comedian to launch a solo stand-up special on Laugh Out Loud,” said Crockett. “We put a ton of work into this for the culture and being able to partner with LOL to bring Mirror II Society to the masses is a vibe. Plus, Kevin Hart promised me a Lambo if this does numbers.”

“Affion’s unique mix of dynamic humor and infectious energy is a breath of fresh air, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch our first long-form stand-up special with Affion,” adds Hart. “We’re rolling out the red carpet for Affion across all of our divisions: LOL Network, LOL X, LOL Audio and LOL Studios, further illustrating how we are finding new ways to deliver comedy in color, whenever and wherever.”

Mirror II Society will be available on the LOL Network via PlutoTV, XUMO, SiriusXM and Pandora as well as the Network’s O&O channels on YouTube and Facebook. Additional rollouts will follow.

Crockett has also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, black-ish and The Comedians. He also fronted his own sketch comedy show for Fox titled In the Flow with Affion Crockett which was also executive produced by Jamie Foxx.

Mirror II Society is directed by Delmar Washington, who serves as executive producer alongside Crockett and Nynese Smoot. The special was financed and produced in partnership with Washington and Crockett’s production companies, Ximen Media Group and Lejan Entertainment respectively.

Timed to the debut of Mirror II Society, Laugh Out Loud’s experiential division, LOL X will host two drive-in screenings of the special in partnership with BlackFilm.com. “LOL X presents Comedy In Color At The Drive-In with BlackFilm.com” will take place in Atlanta on Novemeber 13 and Los Angeles on November 13 and 14. Each stop will feature a special sneak-peak of Mirror II Society followed by a screening of classic Black films Boomerang in Atlanta and Harlem Nights in Los Angeles.