Ken Marino & Milan Carter Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Wilde Things’ From ‘Will & Grace’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Childrens Hospital alum Ken Marino, Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), in a recasting, and Juliet Donenfeld (The Big Show Show) are set as series regulars opposite Julie Bowen and Stephanie Koenig in Wilde Things (fka The Big Bad Wolfes), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and exec produced by Kohan and Mutchnick, Wilde Things centers on Frankie Wilde (Bowen) a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager whose world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time — Quinn, an 11-year-old girl (Donenfeld) whom she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister, Mary (Koenig).

Marino will play Joe, Frankie’s (Bowen) friend-with-benefits who is convinced he’s going to be the guy who will finally break through Frankie’s walls to be something more. In his job as a news reporter, Joe is a prime source of information for celebrities who might need her services.

Carter will play Lenny in a recasting. Lenny is Frankie’s offbeat assistant – cosmically attuned, sexually attracted to people, not gender -who also happens to be her AA sponsor. Carter replaces Jeremy D. Howard, who was initially cast in the role.

Donenfeld is Quinn, a sharp and cautiously hopeful 11-year-old-girl with a tough and savvy side that comes from a lifetime of self-protection while moving through the foster-care system.

Marino, known for his role as Dr. Glenn Richie on all seven seasons of Childrens Hospital, most recently appeared as Larry on Black Monday. He’s repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman Austen.

Carter most recently portrayed Larry Munn in Eddie Murphy-starrer Dolemite Is My Name. He’s repped by Innovative and Authentic.

Donenfeld’s recent credits include J.J. on The Big Show Show, Better Call Saul and feature The Laundromat. She’s repped by CESD.