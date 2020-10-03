Kellyanne Conway, Former Top Adviser To Donald Trump, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway speaks to guests in the Rose Garden of the White House after President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

Kellyanne Conway, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She wrote on Twitter, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Another positive case in the White House https://t.co/944LgxqsPd — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 3, 2020

Conway attended a White House ceremony last weekend where Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. About 150 attended the Rose Garden ceremony, but most of them did not wear masks and were packed together for the event.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who attended the event, also said that they tested positive, as did Notre Dame University president John Jenkins. A White House reporter who attended the event also tested position.

Conway was seen talking with other administration officials, including Attorney General William Barr.

Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening.

Conway’s husband, George Conway, also tweeted on Friday evening, responding to a story about Secret Service agents being upset that the president’s actions put them at risk.

“I can relate,” Conway wrote.

I can relate https://t.co/OUy6ILCuNo — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne Conway served as counselor to the president until the end of August. She also had served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016.