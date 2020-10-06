Kelly Marie Tran Podcast ‘Passenger List’ Being Adapted For TV By Weimaraner Republic Pictures & Warner Bros TV, Audio Series Renewed For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Passenger List, the mystery thriller podcast featuring Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran, is getting a television remake and has been renewed for a second season.

The series, which is produced by Radiotopia from PRX and created by John Scott Dryden, is being developed for the small screen by Weimaraner Republic Pictures, the company behind Blake Lively film The Shallows and Warner Bros Television.

It is the latest podcast series being adapted by Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem’s company, which teamed with Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content to remake true crime podcast The Clearing from Josh Dean, Pineapple Street Studios and Gimlet Media.

Passenger List is also coming back for a second season with Tran, who played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, reprising her voice role as Kaitlin Le, a college student whose twin brother vanished with Atlantic Flight 702 along with 256 passengers on board. Suspicious of the official version of events, Kaitlin pursues her own reality-bending investigation.

The creative team of creator, co-writer and co-director John Scott Dryden, co-writer and co-director Lauren Shippen and sound designer Mark Henry Phillips will also return.

Season one also starred Patti LuPone (Sweeney Todd), Colin Morgan (The Fall), and Rob Benedict (Supernatural). Season two will launch in spring 2021.

“Passenger List is a deep mystery grounded by the incredibly human determination it takes to pursue the truth,” said Dryden. “At the center is Kaitlin Le, a character who wouldn’t exist without Kelly Marie Tran’s remarkable creativity. We can’t wait to present season two, which we’re hard at work on now despite the realities of COVID-19 restrictions. It will pick up right where season one left off.”

“We’re proud to support a show as ambitious as Passenger List,” said Julie Shapiro, executive producer of Radiotopia from PRX, a podcast network featuring extraordinary independent creators. “Season one engaged listeners around the world with a gripping story and inventive audio production, which season two also promises to deliver.”

Passenger List creator John Scott Dryden is represented by UTA, which also represents the IP.