Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth Among 10 Cast For Apple Musical Comedy Project Starring Cecily Strong

Apple TV+ has set a star-studded ensemble cast for its upcoming musical comedy project starring Saturday Night Live‘s Cecily Strong and executive produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Joining Strong are Keegan-Michael Key (Dolemite is My Name), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Aaron Tveit (Graceland), Dove Cameron (Hairspray Live!), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story film adaptation) Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Jane Krakowski (Dickinson) and Ann Harada (Avenue Q).

Written by Despicable Me duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the as-yet untitled comedy series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Key will play Josh, Melissa’s (Strong) long term, pragmatic partner, and the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town. Cumming is Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart. Armisen plays Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Chenoweth is Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business. Tveit plays Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa. Cameron is Betsy, the farmers daughter who instantly falls for Josh. DeBose portrays Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher, she struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold. Camil plays Doc Lopez, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart. Krakowski plays The Countess, a stunning and sophisticated woman determined to marry Doc Lopez. Harada is Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove.

Paul will serve as showrunner, and will write all of the original music. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct. Strong will produce in addition to star, and Daurio will serve as consulting producer. Andrew Singer will serve as executive producer on behalf of Broadway Video. Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank and Rose Lam will serve as producers. The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

