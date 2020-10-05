White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For Coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She said that she tested positive on Monday after being negative every day since Thursday. She said that she has been experiencing no symptoms.

“With my recent positive test I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” she said in a statement.

McEnany is just the latest White House official to test positive, after news broke on Thursday that Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, contracted the virus. Hours later, Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.

Trump has been at Walter Reed Military Medical Center since Friday. White House officials initially said that he was experiencing “mild symptoms” on Friday morning, but he experienced a drop in oxygen levels that were concerning, and the decision was made that he would be hospitalized.

In her statement, McEnany said that she “definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time.” There were some concerns of exposure raised among members of the press, as McEnany briefed reporters on Sunday outdoors but without wearing a mask.

Other top officials in Trump’s circle also have tested positive, including campaign manager Bill Stepien, his former adviser Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump’s personal assistant Nick Luna. Three White House reporters also have tested positive, as well as three senators. CNN reported that two of McEnany’s deputies also tested positive.

The White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement that they were “not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results.”

“We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed,” they said.