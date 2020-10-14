Kathleen Turner Joins ‘The Kominsky Method’ Full-Time For Third & Final Season

Kathleen Turner is joining Netflix’s The Kominsky Method as a series regular opposite Michael Douglas for the comedy series’ upcoming third and final season. She will reprise her role as Sandy’s (Douglas) ex-wife, which she originated in a Season 2 guest appearance.

The addition of Turner reunites her with Douglas after starring together in such classic movies as Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile and War of the Roses. It also helps fill the void left by the departure of Alan Arkin, who was a series regular and Douglas’ main onscreen partner for the first two seasons.

Turner’s Roz Volander is a highly skilled doctor with whom Sandy has a very volatile relationship. Roz comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker).

The Kominsky Method was created by Chuck Lorre who executive produces with Al Higgins and Douglas. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Prods. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Oscar-nominated actress Turner recently did a guest arc on another Lorre comedy series, CBS’ Mom. She also starred in the These Old Bones episode of Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology series, which landed an Emmy nomination for an Outstanding TV Movie. She is repped by Buchwald and Culture Group.

The first two seasons of The Kominsky Method followed Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor-turned-acting coach and his agent and friend Norman Newlander (Arkin). In Season 2, they continued to navigate their later years in Los Angeles with new challenges – Kominsky dealt with health issues as well as his daughter’s new boyfriend, played by Paul Reiser, while Newlander got together with an old flame, played by Jane Seymour. Nancy Travis and Lisa Edelstein also starred.