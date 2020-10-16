Kate Hudson To Star Opposite Octavia Spencer In Season 2 Of Apple’s ‘Truth Be Told’

Kate Hudson has been tapped to star alongside Octavia Spencer in Season 2 of Apple drama series Truth Be Told.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, Truth Be Told is a quasi-anthology series in the vein of USA drama The Sinner and NBC comedy Trial & Error where there is a central protagonist(s) that carries over as each season focuses on a new story with new characters. Season 2, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, is set to begin production in Los Angeles on October 26.

Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy Parnell (Spencer), as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.



Truth Be Told is executive produced by Spencer, alongside writer and executive producer Tramble Spellman, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard.

Hudson is best known for her roles in Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, which she also produced. She was seen most recently in Deepwater Horizon with Mark Wahlberg and in Marshall opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown. ‎ On television, Hudson recurred on the fourth season of Fox’s Glee and appeared in Larry David’s Clear History, with John Hamm and Michael Keaton. She’s repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.