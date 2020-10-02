Kat Coiro To Direct ‘Girls5eva’ Pilot For Peacock And Tina Fey

EXCLUSIVE: After landing coveted directing job for upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, Kat Coiro continues to stay busy as she has come on to direct the pilot of Girls5eva, the upcoming Peacock comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino.

The story follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s who gets sampled by a young rapper, leading to its members reuniting to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva.

Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Fey will also serve as exec producer through her Little Stranger, Inc. banner along with Robert Carlock for Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment. Eric Gurian of Little Stranger will also exec produce. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

2020 Peacock Pilots & Series Orders

Coiro is on a roll having been recently tapped as the director and EP for the highly anticipated Marvel She-Hulk series on Disney Plus starring Tatiana Maslany. Coiro’s next film is Marry Me, which Universal has set for the coveted Valentine’s day weekend of 2021. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Sarah Silverman – Coiro also cast Music sensation Maluma in his first ever on screen role. Coiro has also directed numerous television shows including: NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Netflix’s Dead To Me and FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Coiro is repped by CAA and 3 Arts, and Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson