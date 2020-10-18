Kanye West Responds To SNL Sketch, Claims Show Uses Black People “To Hold Other Black People Back”

Kanye West has fired back at Saturday Night Live for putting him down during one of last night’s sketches.

In the sketch, which featured SNL host for the evening Issa Rae along with Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim, the imaginary talk show Your Voice Chicago asked about election candidate choices. Rae slammed the chances of Kanye West as president. She said, “Kanye? F him!” The remark followed her saying she would vote for everyone Black, a play on her remarks at the 2017 Emmys, when she said she would root for everyone Black.

West gave his take on the remark on Sunday morning via Twitter. “I’ve always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”