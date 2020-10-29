Veep Candidate Kamala Harris Set For Tonight’s ‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris returns to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tonight for the first time since 2019.

Harris previously appeared on the show February 20, 2019, right around the time she launched her presidential campaign. Tonight’s 45-minute episode featuring the virtual interview comes just five days before the 2020 election.

The Daily Show will cover election night with a live one-hour episode, “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again),” which will air at 11:00pm ET; 8:00pm PT on Comedy Central and also simulcast on MTV, MTV2, VH1 and Pop TV at 11:00pm ET (East Coast only).

The Daily Show with guest Harris airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel.