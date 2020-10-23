Jussie Smollett Sets Cast For Directorial Debut Film ‘B-Boy Blues’

Jussie Smollett has set the cast for his upcoming feature directorial debut, B-Boys Blues, which is currently filming in New York. Grammy-nominated recording artist Ledisi (Selma), Timothy Richardson (David Makes Man), Thomas Mackie, and Brandee Evans (P-Valley) have been tapped to star in the film, which is based on James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel about the black LGBTQ+/Same Gender Loving community.

Written by Smollett and Hardy, the pic explores the love and life of a middle class, politically conscious magazine editor Mitchell Crawford (Richardson) and a Harlem born and bred ruff-neck bike messenger Raheim (Mackie). Ledisi will Crawford’s mother Ann Walker, while Evans is Mitchell’s assistant, Michi.

Rounding out the cast are Broderick Hunter, Landon G. Woodson, Michael Jackson, Jr., Marquise Vilson, Jabari Redd, Brian Lucas, Heather B., Erik Williams, Otis Winston, Tiesha Thomas, Jahleel Kamara, Andre Virgo, Bry’Nt Bailey, Ilara Phoenix Williams, and Sampson McCormick.

Smollett, under his newly launched label, SuperMassive Movies, is producing the pic with Hardy, Wilson, Frank Gatson, Sampson McCormick, April Qualls, and Madia Hill Scott.

Evans is repped by Debbie Britt with Cornerstone Talent and Brianna Ancel with Clear Talent Group is with Benchmark Entertainment.