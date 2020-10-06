‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Stomps To Summer 2022

Universal is protecting one of its biggest assets from the pandemic and moving Jurassic World: Dominion from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022. Uni had the latter date already on hold for an untitled event movie.

I hear this has nothing to do with the production, which is about three weeks from wrapping in the U.K., and remained on course despite some positive COVID-19 tests from the crew.

Rather it’s just about safeguarding a big tentpole which has a number of lucrative ancillary attachments. After all, the Jurassic Park franchise has grossed over $5 billion worldwide. Things need to go off for Dominion without a hitch. The IP stretches across the NBCUniversal portfolio in their theme parks, TV/animation, consumer products, live events, and more. In addition retail partners and media placement needs to be locked up.

Unfortunately with all these release date changes occurring for tentpoles like No Time to Die, Wonder Woman 1984 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, some promotional partner materials and goods have already seeped out there in the marketplace on account of anticipated release dates. For example, Wonder Woman 1984‘s Doritos campaign already ran in grocery stores this past summer for what was expected to be a June opening.

Dominion previously owned its June 11, 2021 weekend, coming in the wake of New Line’s The Conjuring 3 and Paramount’s Micronauts on June 4, and preceding Disney/Pixar’s Luca and Warner Bros.’ In the Heights on June 18.

On its new date, Dominion is scheduled to compete against an untitled Disney/20th Century Studios movie.