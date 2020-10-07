‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Halts Shooting Two Weeks Due To COVID Cases

UPDATE: Universal has weighed in with more on the temporary halting of production. See below Trevorrow’s Tweet.

EARLIER: Director Colin Trevorrow has just Tweeted that Jurassic World: Dominion will halt two weeks after some positive COVID tests turned up. Even though they’re negative now, the pic halted. They’ve got time. The film was just moved from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Per a Universal spokesman: “Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.”