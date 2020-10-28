‘Blackout’: Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Nick Nolte & Omar Chaparro To Star In Mexico City-Set Action-Thriller – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight), Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan), three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte (Warrior) and Mexican mega-star Omar Chaparro (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) are to star in the action movie Blackout, which is set to get underway tomorrow in Mexico City.

Blackout will follow Cain (Duhamel), who wakes up in a Mexican hospital with no memory. After meeting Anna (Cornish), he discovers who he is but soon finds himself fighting for his life as several warring cartel factions attack him, each looking for something he has stolen. Cain looks towards co-worker and mentor, DEA Agent McCoy (Nolte), for answers.

The Patriot Pictures (Synchronic) feature will be directed by Sam Macaroni (Guest House), director of the VR fight sequences on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Script comes from Van B. Nguyen. XYZ will launch world sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

Producers are Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Jim Steele. Natalie Perrotta, Joe Mundo and Santiago Garcia Galvan will be executive producers. Kimberly Hines is co-producing and Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management is fully financing. The production will be following SAG COVID-19 protocols.

Patriot Pictures’ development slate includes the Anthony Hopkins Mike Tyson boxing movie Cus and Mike and My Only Sunshine with J.K. Simmons.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management. Cornish is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Nolte is represented by CAA. Macaroni is repped by WME and Barnes, Morris, Yorn.

Michael Mendelsohn’s Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management are represented by Anne Jordan and Ryan Webb of Greenberg and Glusker.