‘Candyman’ Retelling Moves To August 2021

After taking the film off the Calendar, Universal and MGM have pushed the new reimagining of the horror classic Candyman to Aug. 27, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was forced to move off its previous June 2020 release date like so many other films that have pushed to 2021.

Nia DaCosta directs the fresh take on the horror classic which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. The original film 1990s horror franchise follows a murderous soul with a hook for a hand, who is accidentally summoned to reality when people say his name five times in the mirror. Pic is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original but is set in a now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Jordan Peele, DaCosta, and Win Rosenfield wrote, with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions producing with Bron Creative.