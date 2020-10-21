‘Terminator 3’ Director Jonathan Mostow To Helm Biopic About Migrant Offshore Aid Station Founder

Jonathan Mostow is on board to write and direct a biopic about American businessman and humanitarian Chris Catrambone, founder of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS). Established in 2013, MOAS has provided humanitarian aid and services to the most vulnerable people around the world, reaching hundreds of thousands to date. Catrambone’s self-financed efforts have resulted in the rescue of 40,000 refugees at sea.

“Chris Catrambone is living proof of how one person’s passion can save lives,” said Mostow. “When he saw the world standing idle as scores of refugees drowned in the Mediterranean, he took it upon himself to do something. I’m honored to be able to tell his story.”

The project marks Mostow’s return to film since 2017’s The Hunter’s Prayer, starring Sam Worthington. He’s also no stranger to filming on water, having directed the WW2 submarine thriller U-571 with Matthew McConaughey and the pilot for TNT’s The Last Ship.

Pearl Harbor and 13 Hours EP Scott Gardenhour is producing the pic, which will begin production late next year. Said Gardenhour, “As soon as I read about this story, I knew it was a film that I needed to make. Jonathan’s take on the story brings to life the emotional journey of a regular guy who risked everything to do what he thought was right.”

Mostow’s directorial credits include Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell, and the Bruce Willis-led sci-fi thriller Surrogates.