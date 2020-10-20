Jonathan Entwistle Signs On To Shepherd New ‘Power Rangers’ Universe For eOne And Hasbro

eOne and Hasbro’s entertainment studio have tapped Jonathan Entwistle has come on board to shepherd new film and television adaptations of Power Rangers. Entwistle was already attached to the film adaptation but will now develop both the movie and TV retellings eOne will develop and produce the projects with Entwistle set to direct across both formats.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said Nick Meyer, President, Film, eOne and Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

Power Rangers is an American entertainment and merchandising franchise built around a live-action superhero television series, based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai. The first Power Rangers entry, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuted in 1993 on TV and has since been rebooted most recently by Lionsgate in 2017.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success. I’m looking forward to working with the teams at eOne and Hasbro. Together, we can’t wait to share more Power Rangers with the world very soon,” said Entwistle.

Entwistle most recently co-created the Netflix original series I Am Not Okay With This and created Netflix original series The End Of The F***ing World. Entwistle is represented by CAA, 42, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.