Jon Stewart To Host Current Affairs Series At Apple As Part Of First-Look Deal

Jon Stewart is returning to television and the news world with a current affairs series at Apple. The show is part of Stewart’s new first-look deal with Apple TV+ via his Busboy Productions banner, in which he will develop and produce series for the streamer.

The multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series, hosted and executive produced by Stewart, will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast.

Richard Plepler also will executive produce through his EDEN Productions, which also has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.

The show marks Stewart’s return to television and the anchor chair since his Emmy-winning run on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The show received a collective 56 Emmy nominations and 20 wins, including 10 consecutive nods for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series, the category’s longest streak in Emmy Awards history. The Daily Show also received two Peabody Awards.

Most recently Stewart wrote and directed the film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. The film, which Stewart also produced with Plan B, was released by Focus Features in June. Stewart currently serves as an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also co-created and executive produced the award-winning series The Colbert Report.