‘Jojo Rabbit’ Breakout Star Archie Yates Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates.

Yates earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for his portrayal of Yorki in the Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit.

He is currently shooting the lead role in the Disney+ reboot of the Home Alone franchise, directed by Dan Mazer. Yates recently voiced the lead of the animated film Paper Birds, which premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

He continues to be repped/managed by Deborah Atwell of Atwell Artist Management and attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.