Johnny Depp Movie ‘Minamata’ Locks International Territory Deals

Minamata, Andrew Levitas’s drama starring Johnny Depp as celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith, has sold around the world for HanWay Films.

Vertigo Releasing has acquired the film’s UK and Ireland rights, while the sales co has also locked deals with Eagle Pictures (Italy), Swift Distribution (France), Odeon S.A. (Greece), Films4U (Portugal), BG Filmcilik (Turkey), Beta Film (Bulgaria), Discovery Film (former Yugoslavia), Forum Film (Poland), Exponenta Film (CIS), FrontRow Filmed Ent (Midde East), Rialto Distribution (Australia/NZ), Longride Inc (Japan), Intercontinental Films (Hong Kong), PVR (India), Shaw Organisation (Singapore), Fox Networks Group (SE Asian Pay TV), Cai Chang International (Taiwan) and M Pictures Ent (Thailand).

The film follows Smith on a secret commission from Life Magazine to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the country’s Chisso Corporation. It premiered at Berlin earlier this year.