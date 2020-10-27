Johnny Depp To Receive Award At Poland’s Camerimage

Johnny Depp will head to Poland next month to pick up a special acting award at the 28th edition of the Camerimage festival.

The event, running November 14-21 in the city of Torun, will close with a screening of Andrew Levitas’ Depp-starring drama Minamata, which features the actor as celebrated photographer W. Eugene Smith.

The screening will take place following the event’s Closing Gala on November 21, with Depp in town to pick up the lengthy-titled Camerimage Award to an Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity.

The fest’s international competition line-up this year is as follows: Ammonite, The Banker, Caged Birds, Charlatan, Falling, The Glorias, Helene, Never Gonna Snow Again, Nomadland, Pinocchio, Rifkin’s Festival, and While At War.

Depp is waiting to find out on Monday (November 2) what the verdict will be in his libel battle in UK court with British tabloid newspaper The Sun.