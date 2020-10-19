Former ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Blue Peter’ Host John Leslie Cleared Of Sexual Assault At 2008 Party

Former UK TV presenter John Leslie has been found not guilty of sexual assault at a trial in London.
The 55-year-old was accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts at a Christmas party in 2008, a complaint which was lodged to the police in 2017.
Leslie, once a prominent UK TV personality, began his career in 1989 on the BBC’s popular kids’ show Blue Peter show. He went on to host Wheel Of Fortune, This Morning and the UK version of Survivor.
According to reports from the court Leslie collapsed in tears on hearing today’s verdict. He had described the accusations as “ludicrous and crazy”, adding he had been made suicidal after the loss of his TV career and media reports about him.
His former co-presenters Anthea Turner and Fern Britton were among his character witnesses in the trial.
Judge Deborah Taylor said: “Mr Stott [Leslie’s birth name], you for the second time leave this court without a stain on your character and I hope it will be the last time you have to attend.”
Leslie was previously charged in 2003 with assaulting a woman twice in 1997, however the prosecution dropped the charges against him at the same London court after new information from the alleged victim. On the court steps after the end of that hearing, Leslie said that he had “been to hell and back” and that he had “maintained [his] innocence throughout”.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.