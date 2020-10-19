Former ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Blue Peter’ Host John Leslie Cleared Of Sexual Assault At 2008 Party

According to reports from the court Leslie collapsed in tears on hearing today’s verdict. He had described the accusations as “ludicrous and crazy”, adding he had been made suicidal after the loss of his TV career and media reports about him.

His former co-presenters Anthea Turner and Fern Britton were among his character witnesses in the trial.

Judge Deborah Taylor said: “Mr Stott [Leslie’s birth name], you for the second time leave this court without a stain on your character and I hope it will be the last time you have to attend.”

Leslie was previously charged in 2003 with assaulting a woman twice in 1997, however the prosecution dropped the charges against him at the same London court after new information from the alleged victim. On the court steps after the end of that hearing, Leslie said that he had “been to hell and back” and that he had “maintained [his] innocence throughout”.