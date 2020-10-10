Click to Skip Ad
John David Washington Joins Christian Bale & Margot Robbie In David O Russell Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: John David Washington has been set to star with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s new film for New Regency. The pic doesn’t have a title or a logline, but Deadline can reveal it will shoot in Los Angeles in January.

Three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki also is aboard. The project is based on an original idea from the multihyphenate writer-director-producer. New Regency will produce, and Matthew Budman will also produce. The film will be distributed via New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Studios.

Washington, whose bigscreen breakout came in the Spike Lee-directed BlackKklansman, is currently onscreen starring in the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet, and he also stars with Zendaya in the Sam Levinson-directed/scripted drama Malcolm & Marie. That black and white two-hander drama was shot during the pandemic and sold to Netflix in a $30 million deal amid heavy bidding, based on a sizzle reel shown to buyers during the Toronto Film Festival Market.

