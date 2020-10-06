Joe Biden’s NBC Town Hall Early Ratings Down From Similar Trump Event As Ex-VP Faces COVID-Delayed NFL In Primetime

Joe Biden’s taken on a lot of opponents over the years, but the NFL and COVID-19 threw out the David vs. Goliath script last night, at least in the ratings.

Rescheduled from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the 7 p.m. ET kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs was the bigger winner Monday night. Led by QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City thrashed the Patriots 26-10 and conquered the night for CBS with 12.7 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 in the early numbers.

The fast affiliates will change later, but ain’t nobody catching up with this unique Monday game on a broadcast network, and that includes the former Vice President of the United States.

In a socially distanced live town hall at 8 p.m. ET from Miami, the poll-leading Biden took questions from NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and a curated selection of undecided voters. On the night a COVID-19 infected and visibly short of breath Donald Trump made a seemingly premature return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, there was only one topic at hand, and Biden was in fine form.

However, in terms of the ratings, the town hall snared a 0.5 among the key demo and 3.8 million viewers in the unadjusted metrics. Again, like the NFL results, the numbers are sure to change, but right now they are down 17% among the 18-49 and 4% in sets of eyeballs from what Trump received when he appeared at an ABC News town hall on September 15.

Having said that, another qualifier must be added here: Unlike Trump’s stint on the Disney-owned network last month, Biden’s town hall last night also aired live on MSNBC and CNBC – which certainly had viewers of their own.

In addition, last night also saw an 8:50 p.m. ET-starting Monday Night Football on ESPN as the Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-16. Which, just venturing a guess, probably attracted a fair-sized audience, too.

Overall, in the early numbers, CBS won primetime with a 2.6 rating and 9.4 million viewers. Among the rest, NBC and Univision were tied for third place among the 18-49s with a 0.4.

There was more on TV besides politics and pro football last night. Leading out of Biden’s town hall on NBC was American Ninja Warrior (0.4, 2.13M), which dipped to season lows.

Meanwhile, at ABC, Dancing with the Stars (0.9, 6.01M) dropped in the demo while Emergency Call (0.6, 3.49M) slipped a tenth from last week’s debut. However, it should be noted that ABC’s numbers will be adjusted in finals due to local market NFL preemptions in Atlanta and Milwaukee.

At Fox, L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.65M) was down from last week while the freshman series Filthy Rich (0.3, 2.05M) held steady. The CW served fresh episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2, 845,000) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 752K).

We will update with all the NFL numbers as well as total numbers from Biden’s town hall later today.