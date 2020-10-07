Joe Biden’s Campaign Plans ‘Star Trek’-Themed Fundraiser

Cast members from five different Star Trek series, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew, will take part next week in a fundraiser for Joe Biden, just the latest way that his campaign has tapped pop culture for campaign cash.

The virtual event also will include Alison Pill, Anthony Rapp, Brent Spiner, Evan Evagora, Gates McFadden, Isa Briones, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wil Wheaton and Wilson Cruz.

Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Stacey Abrams also will participate.

“Joe, Kamala, and I all believe that, as Americans, we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all on the same team, and that we are fighting for that same brighter future,” Buttigieg wrote in an email that went out to Biden supporters.

“And that’s exactly what this event is about — a bunch of folks coming together to unite in the fight to defeat Donald Trump (and maybe have fun with some trekkie-themed trivia).”

Buttigieg also included a photo of himself as a kid dressed up as Spock for Halloween.

The event is being billed as Trek the Vote to Victory, with no donation amount but $25 suggested.

The Biden campaign has hosted other fundraisers with Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep and with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler along with their real-life counterparts, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton. They also have Star Wars covered: Mark Hamill headlined an event for Biden in June.