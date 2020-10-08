Joe Biden’s Campaign Seizes On Bizarre Debate Moment When Fly Landed On Mike Pence’s Head

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign began selling fly swatters minutes after the vice presidential debate ended, a reference to one of the more bizarre moments of the event.

A fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head and stayed there for about two minutes. He was apparently unaware of it, but Twitter and Facebook users quickly posted screen shots.

Biden’s campaign seized on the moment, with a mix of puns and fundraising.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The Biden campaign’s motto for the swatter is that it “swats away flies and lies,” along with a link to “flywillvote.com.”

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted out clips during the debate and wrote, “Mike Pence WON BIG!”

Mike Pence WON BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Past debates have been beset with unexpected moments, perhaps most famously in 1976, when a glitch in the audio system forced the candidates, President Gerald R. Ford and Jimmy Carter, to stand on the stage for 27 minutes. Last year, when NBC News hosted the first Democratic primary debate, there was an audio glitch that was corrected as moderators went to a commercial break.

“This is the first debate I’ve ever seen where there was a bug crawling around on one candidate’s head for about two or three minutes,” Fox News Sunday Chris Wallace said during the Fox News coverage. “And I don’t think we can let this evening go by without mentioning that.”

CNN’s instant poll of the debate showed that watchers gave Kamala Harris the win, with 59% saying that she prevailed over Pence, who got 38%. More polls are expected in the next couple of hours.