Joe Biden, Jill Biden & Kamala Harris Test Negative For Coronavirus

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus, after concerns were raised over their potential exposure to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the debate this week.

VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California said this morning that she also has tested negative for COVID-19.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Joe Biden tweeted. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

The campaign said that they underwent testing on Friday morning. They put out a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, their primary care physician, in which he said that they “underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected.”

Trump and Biden were more than six feet apart at the debate on Tuesday, but there were still concerns over exposure because the event was indoors.

Biden expressed wishes that the Trumps had a “swift recovery.” “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden wrote.

Members of the Trump family watched the debate from the audience without wearing masks, even though the venue required them for everyone except the candidates and the moderator, Chris Wallace.