Joe Biden’s Campaign Deploys Monica, Ludacris And Other Musical Artists For New Get-Out-The-Vote Ads

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del.

Monica, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy are among those lending their voices to a new wave of radio and digital get-out-the-vote spots for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

With four weeks to go until the presidential election, the campaign has been tapping into showbiz for endorsements and support.

These ads will be played on radio stations and on digital platforms, with a focus on African American voters in key battleground states. Monica’s spot is here, Ludacris here, Dupri here and Jeezy here.

The campaign also has been tapping celebrity figures to appear on a regular podcast, Shop Talk, aimed at mobilizing Black men. The most recent episode featured singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton and actor Terrence J along with the NBA’s Harrison Barnes, Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Dr. Everett B. Ward.

“This whole election has been a little difficult for us on both sides,” Hamilton said in an interview. “But Biden has a more direct intention of trying to help urban communities, more direction intentions of trying to better the relations between civilians and the police community.”

He also said that Biden’s highlighting of health care and COVID-19 “are the things that resonate with us first of all.” “We have a better chance of having a healthier community.”

“It is time to make America healthy again,” he said.

Terrence J said that Biden would offer “a level of accountability we don’t have in the current administration.”

“I think that is what is missing and what will be different in [a Biden] administration,” he said.

He said that Biden’s choice of a woman of color as a running mate, Kamala Harris, “shows to me this is a person you can communicate with, a person you can hold accountable, and that he is a person in power who is willing to listen.”