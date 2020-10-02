Joe Biden Wishes Donald Trump, Melania Trump “Swift Recovery” After COVID-19 Diagnosis

UPDATED, with Pelosi comment: Former vice president Joe Biden issued a statement wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a “swift recovery” after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden said in a statement. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Biden reportedly will be tested for COVID-19 on Friday. He was spaced more than six feet apart from Trump at the Tuesday debate, but the event was indoors.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC that she was tested on Friday morning but has not yet received the results.

“I always pray for the president and his family that they are safe. I continue to do so more intensified,” she said. “I know that he will have the best of care, and that is what we want for everyone in our country.”

Trump’s diagnosis will sideline him from the campaign trail, and what is unclear is whether there will be changes to the planned debate schedule. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are scheduled to debate on Wednesday. The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15.

The New York Times reported that Trump has had minor symptoms and felt “lethargic” at a fundraiser he attended in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday.

Members of the Trump family also attended Tuesday’s debate, but most of them were maskless, even though the venue of the event sought to require that face coverings be worn for the event. The first lady, however, was shown arriving in a mask.