Joe Biden Again Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Joe Biden again tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday, as the campaign said that they would disclose the results of every screening that the candidate takes.

“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement to reporters. It was similar to a statement that Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, sent out on Friday after Biden was tested following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive.

There has been some concern over Biden’s exposure to the virus after he and Trump appeared at the first presidential debate. They were spaced more than six feet apart, but the event was indoors.

Trump is at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, where he is being treated for the virus. The White House physician, Sean Conley, told reporters that the president was being given dexamethasone, a steroid that the National Institutes of Health recommends only for patients who have severe COVID-19.

Biden did not appear in public on Sunday, but he did tweet out a series of positive messages. His campaign has stopped negative advertising as Trump recovers.