Joe Biden’s Campaign Plans ‘I Will Vote’ Concert With John Legend, Cher And Andra Day

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is making another fundraising push in the final days before the Nov. 3, with a virtual concert on Sunday that will feature a long lineup of musicians including John Legend, Cher and Andra Day.
Also in the lineup: A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, Jon Bon Jovi, Ciara, Darren Criss, Jermaine Dupri, NE-YO, Johnta Austin and Friends, Foo Fighters, Macy Gray, Dave Matthews, P!nk and Ben Platt.
Tickets to the I Will Vote Concert start at $25 per person, and rise to $1,000. Biden and his wife Jill are scheduled to attend along with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.
The event is the latest in a blitz of campaign events featuring entertainment figures. On Wednesday, stars of Broadway held a fundraising event, and the next day David Letterman and Emhoff headlined a fundraiser. On Saturday, Harris, Ashley Judd and Justin Timberlake will appear at an event, and later in the day will be a virtual script reading reunion of the cast of Wet Hot American Summer.
Also scheduled for the I Will Vote Concert are La La Anthony, Margaret Cho, Jaime Camil, Dave Grohl, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, will.i.am, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.
