Joe Biden’s Campaign Turns To Billboard Music Awards For New Spot Featuring Nina Simone Vocals

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is once again doing a national ad buy during an awards telecast with the debut of a new spot on The Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

The 30-second spot, called “Vote For,” features Nina Simone’s New World Coming. The spot is a positive ad, featuring Biden saying, “The days of divineness will soon be over,” and images of figures such as John McCain and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The campaign also has a 60-second version targeting battleground state voters on digital platforms.

The campaign also did a national buy on the Emmys and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Daniel Maughan, executive producer for the Biden campaign, said that the Billboard Music Awards, as “one of the few premier television events left before the election, provides a unique opportunity to reach a large number of viewers at once.”

“This ad, which features vocals from the late Nina Simone, outlines clearly the stakes in the coming election — and reminds viewers that with their vote, they can alter the trajectory of our country for the better,” he said in a statement.

New World Coming, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, was recorded by Simone in the late 1960s for her 1971 album Here Comes the Sun. The remix was done by darkDark.