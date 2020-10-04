‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ First Trailer Out From Netflix

The first trailer from Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is out in advance of the film’s global launch on the streamer November 13.

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the film is set in the town of Cobbleton and follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forrest Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds.

The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé. Legend and Mike Jackson’s Get Lifted Film Co are producing with 260 Degrees Entertainment’s Talbert, Golden Girl Inc’s Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Burr! Productions’ Kristin Burr and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ David McIlvain. Get Lifted’s Ty Stiklorious executive produces with Vicki Dee Rock.

The film also features Ricky Martin, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose.