Jim Patterson Joins New CBS Comedy ‘B Positive’ As Co-Showrunner, Reuniting With Chuck Lorre

EXCLUSIVE: Former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson is returning to the Chuck Lorre fold. He has joined Warner Bros TV/Chuck Lorre Prods’ multi-camera CBS comedy series B Positive as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside creator Marco Pennette.

Patterson spent a decade working for Lorre, WBTV and CBS on the long-running multi-camera comedy series Two and a Half Men, where he rose to executive producer/co-showrunner. He also did a stint as a consulting producer on Mike & Molly.

Following the end of 2.5 Men, Patterson and fellow 2.5 Men co-showrunner Don Reo created The Ranch, which became the first Netflix-produced multi-camera comedy series that introduced a new model producing 20 episodes a year that air in two batches. The series, ran by Patterson and Reo, was a solid hit for the streamer and ran for four seasons, completing 80 episodes.

After the end of The Ranch, Patterson segued to another Netflix comedy series project. He only became available last month, and I hear he was approached by Lorre and WBTV about joining B Positive. With Lorre also busy running and directing the final season of The Kominsky Method for Netflix and overseeing his second CBS comedy pilot, United States of Al, which recently wrapped production, he is bringing in a seasoned showrunner in Patterson to partner with Pennette. Lorre’s TV portfolio also includes CBS’ Young Sheldon and Mom.

B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, is five episodes into production on its freshman season. The comedy, the only broadcast project able to compete a pilot last spring, is slated to premiere next week, on November 5.

Created by former Mom co-executive producer Pennette inspired by personal experience, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell co-star.

Patterson, Pennette and Lorre executive produce. Warner Bros Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Patterson, whose series credits also include The PJs, Inside Schwartz and Off Centre, is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.