Jessica Shulman Joins Literate As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime TV development executive Jessica Shulman has segued to the representation business, joining Literate as a manager.

At the company, where she started yesterday, Shulman will work alongside Literate partners A.B. Fischer and Dennis Kim and fellow manager Kelly Miller.

Shulman has been a development executive for the past 15 years, most recently serving as SVP of Television for Michael London’s Groundswell Productions. Prior to that, she spent 5 years as Head of Television for Neal Baer’s Baer Bones, overseeing the production company’s deals at CBS TV Studios and 20th Television.

“We’ve both known Jessica for years, and witnessed first-hand how she’s nurtured and cared for the writers she’s worked with,” Fischer and Kim said in a statement. “That quality alone will serve her well as she makes the transition from executive to manager. Her development experience, deep bench of relationships and genuine, collaborative spirit will add tremendous value to our team. We’re thrilled that Jessica is joining us. And one other thing, if you’re still reading this, wear a mask and VOTE!”

Literate’s roster of clients includes such creators/showrunners as David Appelbaum, Peter Blake, Jennifer Cecil, Eric Charmelo & Nicole Snyder, Ted Cohen, Cheo Coker, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Justin Doble, Becky Hartman Edwards, Etan Frankel, Diego Gutierrez, Joe Halpin, Jordan Harper, Andrew Hinderaker, Robert Horn, Kyle Jarrow, Angela Kang, Jack Kenny, Aaron Korsh, Steve Maeda, Greg Malins, Alexandra McNally, Wendy Mericle, Jami O’Brien, Greg Plageman, Sharyn Rothstein, Davita Scarlett, Anthony Sparks, and Stacy Traub.

“I’m thrilled to make the transition into management by joining the team at Literate. A.B., Dennis and Kelly have impeccable taste and have created an incredibly dynamic company with an amazing and diverse client base,” Shulman said. “I look forward to working alongside them in championing writers and helping to expand their business.

Aside from her Hollywood career, Shulman also taught English in Sienna and volunteered at an orphanage in Ethiopia.