Jessica Chastain Re-Teams With Oscar Isaac In HBO Series ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ After Michelle Williams Exit

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain will reunite with Oscar Isaac to star in Scenes From A Marriage, the HBO limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s miniseries. Deal came together after Michelle Williams exited the lead female role over scheduling issues. Limited series comes from Our Boys and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Levi is writing and directing a series adaptation that re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Isaac and Williams. Ingmar Bergman wrote and directed the original 1973 Swedish miniseries, which starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. Bergman’s teleplay, the story of a disintegration of a marriage, drew on his own experiences, including his relationship with Ullmann.

Levi executive produces with Ellenberg via Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Williams, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard and Amy Herzog. The series is a co-production with Media Res and Endeavor Content, and Isaac and Chastain are also exec producers.

The deal reunites Chastain with Isaac. Classmates at Julliard and longtime friends, they starred together in 2014’s A Most Violent Year. Shooting will begin soon. Chastain most recently completed the international spy thriller The 355, and plays Tammy Faye Bakker in the Michael Showalter-directed The Eyes Of Tammy Faye and the John Michael McDonagh-directed The Forgiven.

