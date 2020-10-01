‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 Production Underway In Quarantine Bubble

MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back in production on its fourth season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I hear Jersey Shore Family Vacation has taken over a Nevada resort where a bubble was created for cast and crew, with series producer, SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements. Quarantine bubble has been used by a number of reality shows to successfully film new installments amid the pandemic, including The Bachelorette, Shark Tank and Love Island.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Original Jersey Shore cast member Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi announced last December that she would not return for a fourth season of Family Vacation; the other stars are all back. Sorrentino posted a photo on Instagram of his travel to the new season’s location.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renewed for a fourth season following its highly-rated Season 3 finale on June 18. The season-ender delivered a 1.11 adults 18-49 rating (Live +Same Day), the highest in almost two years, since 11/1/18, with viewership growing to 1.7 million after three days of playback.Ranking as the #1 cable series across all key demos in its time period, Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was up +9% from Season 2 among persons 18-34 (0.84 vs. 0.77 L+SD rating).